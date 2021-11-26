Prosecution seeks clarity on new information in Toor cocaine importing case

The matter of sentencing for Gurminder and Kirandeep Toor is adjourned until Dec. 3 after it was revealed Friday that, according to her physician, Kirandeep is pregnant and unable to travel.

The two were scheduled to be sentenced after being found guilty by a jury in April of importing 99 kilograms – over 200 pounds – of cocaine.

Court heard Kirandeep first discovered her pregnancy on Wednesday and her doctor says she can’t travel by car until February 2022, which would keep her from appearing in-person for sentencing.

The crown argued a letter drafted by the defence explaining the situation is vague and requested a cross-examination of the doctor for more information as to why she’s unable to travel.

The judge granted the crown’s request and the cross-examination is scheduled for December 3rd.

However, if the defence is able to clarify the matter before then and Kirandeep is available for sentencing, it will proceed on that date. The doctor must also provide a sealed copy of the patient’s clinical records dating back to Oct. 26 and the court will determine whether the information contained is relevant to the proceedings.

Gurminder’s sentencing is also on hold, as the judge ruled the couple will be sentenced at the same time.

In December 2017, 84 bricks of cocaine with an estimated street value between $6.7 million and $8.4 million was discovered in the couple’s commercial truck, which the RCMP and Canadian Border Services Agency called a record drug bust for the Coutts Border Crossing at the time.

The two had been hauling produce from California into Alberta. Law enforcement said when searching the cab of the vehicle, officers opened a microwave and found bricks of what they suspected to be a narcotic.

The husband and wife were charged with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Gurminder was found guilty of both offences, while Kirandeep was found guilty of the first charge, as well as a lesser charge of simple drug possession.

