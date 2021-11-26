Dartmouth North coat drive expects increased demand due to housing crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Several community groups are working together on the second edition of a community coat drive in Dartmouth North.

Carla Foxe, who is helping to coordinate the drive, is a community specialist at the Darmouth North Public Library.

Her job title recently changed to reflect her role in connecting library patrons with much more than just books, like social services and access to essentials like food and shelter.

She says she anticipates the need this year will be much greater than last year’s, which was thrown together as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are getting evicted, the prices are going up the cost of food has gone up dramatically, so it’s getting harder to survive on just the bare necessities,” she said.

She says though it’s hard to predict exactly how many coats will be needed, she is hoping to collect at least 200.

The pandemic has allowed them to change the format from a traditional coat drive.

Those in need can request a coat in their preferred style, size and colour and have them delivered to their home.

The coats are also steamed and thoroughly cleaned to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I think everyone deserves a nice coat,” Foxe said, adding a new coat can be a source of self-esteem in addition to keeping people warm.

Volunteers leading the effort

Doris MacDonald, a longtime resident of North Dartmouth, says she and the other volunteers get a sense of fulfilment and community togetherness that has been lacking during the pandemic.

“Basically we get just as much out of helping out as they do in receiving. It’s just so wonderful to have an opportunity to help out because we can’t gather in large amounts anymore and this is a way of touching the community in a tangible way.”

She moved to the neighbourhood from her native Cape Breton when she was 19 years old. Despite its challenges, she loves the place she calls home.

“What I love about Dartmouth North is the people are real,” she said. “They’re genuine, and even if they don’t have very much themselves, they’ll help their neighbour. It is a caring communty and I couldn’t think of a better place to live.”

Donations of coats, hats, mitts and scarves can be made at the Dartmouth North Public Library, MLA Susan Leblanc’s office, Dartmouth North Boys and Girls Club, Holy Trinity Church, SonLife Church, and St. Anthony’s Church

Monetary donations can be made online at canadahelps.org/en/dn/66439.