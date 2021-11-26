First ever “Drive-in Donations” fundraiser at Kelowna SPCA branch

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna branch of the B.C. SPCA is getting ready to host its first ever drive-in style fundraiser.

Called “Drive-in Donations”, the event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, which is known globally as “Giving Tuesday”.

“Giving Tuesday” is a global generosity movement, taking place each year after Black Friday.

“What our organization is doing and all charities really is promoting November 30… as a day of giving to charities,” said Sean Hogan, Kelowna SPCA branch manager. “‘Giving Tuesday’ is a day when charities, like ours, try to raise much-needed dollars to support our mission work for the animals in our community.”

The event will take place at the animal shelter on Casorso Road from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Donors will be able to pull into the shelter’s parking lot and donate from the comfort of their vehicles.

“We are trying to make it that simple and easy for people to donate,” Hogan said. “So we have staff and volunteers going to meet you at your car.”

5:06 How you can help a charity of your choice through your will How you can help a charity of your choice through your will – Nov 15, 2021

The pandemic has hit charities hard forcing not-for-profit organizations to cancel many of its in-person fundraising events.

“The pandemic has changed the way we fundraise for sure, eliminating a lot of our in person events,” Hogan said. “This is an opportunity for us to bridge some of those changes that COVID has brought on, so we’re able to do this outside and we’re able to do that with masks and social distancing.”

Hogan said monetary donations are most welcome and will go towards supporting the most urgent animal cases.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re also helping some of the emergency boards, as well as animals that have been evacuated from floods that are in our care,” Hogan said. “Currently, we actually have more animals than we typically do in the summertime, so it’s a great time to donate.”

Read more: Overwhelming response in Kelowna to call for donations for flood victims

Hogan said the goal is to raise $5,000 during the five hour event.

The shelter is located at 3785 Casorso Rd.

Click here for more information or to donate online.

3:11 Black Friday 2021: Going back to malls Black Friday 2021: Going back to malls