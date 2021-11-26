Menu

Crime

B.C. grants Cullen Commission six more months to file money laundering report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Closing submissions underway in B.C. money laundering probe' Closing submissions underway in B.C. money laundering probe
After testimony from some 200 witnesses concluded last month, closing arguments are underway at the inquiry into money laundering in B.C. Casinos. John Hua has more on what this stage involves - and why the parties are asking the Cullen Commission to focus on what's happened since - and not hindsight – Oct 15, 2021

An inquiry commission has received a six-month extension to file its final report into money laundering in British Columbia.

A statement from the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in B.C. says the provincial government has approved a deadline extension to May 20 from Dec. 15.

Read more: International students and offshore banking flagged in Canadian real estate money laundering

It says inquiry commissioner Austin Cullen asked for more time to complete his report, because hearings and submissions that were to be completed several months ago did not finish until October.

Trending Stories

The statement says the commission held 138 hearing days, heard from 198 witnesses and received 1,063 exhibits comprising more than 70,000 pages.

Read more: B.C. casinos used foreign high rollers as money-laundering ‘pawns,’ inquiry hears

Cullen, a B.C. Supreme Court judge, was appointed in 2019 to lead the public inquiry after several reports said the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash linked to organized crime was affecting B.C.’s real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The inquiry’s mandate includes making findings of fact on the extent, growth and methods of money laundering, and making recommendations.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
