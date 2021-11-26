RCMP watchdog to investigate Enderby arrest

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s RCMP watchdog is going to Enderby to investigate an incident that left a man injured.

In a Friday afternoon press release, the Independent Investigations Office said the incident in question occurred on Nov. 23 at approximately 11:20 p.m., when police responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of Larsen Avenue in Enderby and arrested one man. They haven’t said what the disturbance was but say the man was released the following day at 7:30 a.m.

Read more: IIO investigating after man bit by police dog during Enderby area arrest

“Approximately one hour later, another disturbance was reported near a residence on Garrett Road involving the same man who had recently been released,” the IIO said in the release.

“Officers attended and placed him under arrest before transporting him to Enderby RCMP detachment cells.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured – Jun 7, 2021

They said Emergency Health Services then attended the detachment and transported the man to the hospital, where he was found to have sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury.

The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the injury.

Any person with relevant information is asked to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Family of Patricia Wilson speak out about the delay in IIO investigation Family of Patricia Wilson speak out about the delay in IIO investigation – May 20, 2021