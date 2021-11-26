Woman injured, man wanted in Portage la Prairie traffic shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a 32-year-old man after a shooting in morning traffic in Portage la Prairie.

The incident took place Wednesday just before 8 a.m., police said, when a woman was hurt after the vehicle she was in was shot at from another vehicle — both driving on 6th Avenue in Portage.

Portage RCMP said their investigation has determined that the SUV the woman was a passenger in was shot at from a small, dark, four-door car with two men inside.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

According to RCMP, the incident wasn’t random.

A warrant is now out for the arrest of suspect Kalsey Houle, who faces a number of firearms charges, including assault with a weapon and careless use of a firearm.

Houle is described as five feet eight inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is known to frequent Brandon, Winnipeg and Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

