Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman injured, man wanted in Portage la Prairie traffic shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 12:16 pm
Kalsey Houle is wanted by Manitoba RCMP.
Kalsey Houle is wanted by Manitoba RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a 32-year-old man after a shooting in morning traffic in Portage la Prairie.

The incident took place Wednesday just before 8 a.m., police said, when a woman was hurt after the vehicle she was in was shot at from another vehicle — both driving on 6th Avenue in Portage.

Portage RCMP said their investigation has determined that the SUV the woman was a passenger in was shot at from a small, dark, four-door car with two men inside.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

According to RCMP, the incident wasn’t random.

Read more: Man punched in the face for not buying another man coffee in Winnipeg drive-thru, police say

Story continues below advertisement

A warrant is now out for the arrest of suspect Kalsey Houle, who faces a number of firearms charges, including assault with a weapon and careless use of a firearm.

Trending Stories

Houle is described as five feet eight inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is known to frequent Brandon, Winnipeg and Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Thompson RCMP shooting' Thompson RCMP shooting
Thompson RCMP shooting – Oct 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagManitoba RCMP tagWanted Man tagPortage la Prairie tagcrime in Manitoba tagPortage la Prairie RCMP tagshooting in traffic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers