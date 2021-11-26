N.B. woman killed after crash between SUV and tractor trailer

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old woman from Fredericton has died following a two-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., the RCMP said in a release.

On Thursday, police say a two-vehicle collision took place in the evening between an SUV and a tractor trailer occurred on Highway 8.

According to police, the driver of the SUV died at the scene. She was alone in the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

READ MORE: Woman, 80, dead, 2 injured after crash in New Brunswick

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the SUV, travelling southbound, crossed the centre-line and collided with a transport truck travelling northbound,” the RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say autopsy will take place to determine the woman’s cause of death.

2:02 N.B. makes appeal for specialized rehabilitation equipment N.B. makes appeal for specialized rehabilitation equipment – Mar 8, 2021