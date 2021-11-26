Menu

Traffic

N.B. woman killed after crash between SUV and tractor trailer

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 11:08 am
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A 56-year-old woman from Fredericton has died following a two-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., the RCMP said in a release.

On Thursday, police say a two-vehicle collision took place in the evening between an SUV and a tractor trailer occurred on Highway 8.

According to police, the driver of the SUV died at the scene. She was alone in the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

READ MORE: Woman, 80, dead, 2 injured after crash in New Brunswick

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the SUV, travelling southbound, crossed the centre-line and collided with a transport truck travelling northbound,” the RCMP said.

Police say autopsy will take place to determine the woman’s cause of death.

