Canada

Nunavut declares tuberculosis outbreak in Baffin Island community

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 6:46 pm
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. View image in full screen
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Nunavut‘s chief public health officer has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a Baffin Island community.

Dr. Michael Patterson says there has recently been an increase in cases in Pangnirtung, where about 1,500 people live.

Read more: Nunavut begins offering third COVID-19 shot to those 12 and older

Patterson says an outbreak is declared when health workers can no longer find links between active cases.

Trending Stories

He says people who have been exposed to tuberculosis or who have symptoms, including a persistent cough, lost appetite or fever, should go to a health centre immediately.

Historically, Nunavut has had the highest rate of tuberculosis in the country, and every community in the territory screens for the disease.

The Liberal government has promised to eliminate TB in Nunavut by 2030.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
