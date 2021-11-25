COVID-19: Parents not granted special leave under Sask. legislation to get children vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan legislation that allows employees time off to get vaccinated for COVID-19 does not apply to parents or guardians taking children to get vaccinated, the government clarified Thursday.

The legislation was amended in March 2021 and allows employees to take up to three consecutive hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

When asked during a COVID-19 update if this policy applied to parents getting their children vaccinated, Premier Scott Moe said he wasn’t sure.

A spokesperson clarified afterwards that the policy does not apply to parents at this time.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said he thinks employers should support parents getting their children vaccinated.

Global News spoke to families outside COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Saskatoon and Regina on Wednesday.

A couple parents told Global News they had difficulty trying to get away from work or take time off so they could take their children to get their shot.

Moe estimated 16,000 vaccine appointments have been made for children aged 5 to 11 as of Thursday morning.

