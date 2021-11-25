SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Parents not granted special leave under Sask. legislation to get children vaccinated

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Sask. children aged 5 to 11 receive first COVID-19 shot' Sask. children aged 5 to 11 receive first COVID-19 shot
WATCH: Wednesday was the first time Saskatchewan children ages five to 11 were able to roll up their sleeves to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 pediatric shot. Moises Canales-Lavigne reports.

Saskatchewan legislation that allows employees time off to get vaccinated for COVID-19 does not apply to parents or guardians taking children to get vaccinated, the government clarified Thursday.

The legislation was amended in March 2021 and allows employees to take up to three consecutive hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

Read more: Saskatchewan extends COVID-19 public health order to Jan. 31

When asked during a COVID-19 update if this policy applied to parents getting their children vaccinated, Premier Scott Moe said he wasn’t sure.

A spokesperson clarified afterwards that the policy does not apply to parents at this time.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said he thinks employers should support parents getting their children vaccinated.

Global News spoke to families outside COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Saskatoon and Regina on Wednesday.

Read more: Saskatchewan children aged 5 to 11 receive first COVID-19 shot

A couple parents told Global News they had difficulty trying to get away from work or take time off so they could take their children to get their shot.

Moe estimated 16,000 vaccine appointments have been made for children aged 5 to 11 as of Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan extends mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates until end of January' COVID-19: Saskatchewan extends mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates until end of January
COVID-19: Saskatchewan extends mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates until end of January
