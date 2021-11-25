Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan’s child poverty rate at 26.1 per cent, report shows

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 6:18 pm
Saskatchewan’s child poverty rate at 26.1 per cent and is above the national child poverty rate of 17.7 per cent. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan’s child poverty rate at 26.1 per cent and is above the national child poverty rate of 17.7 per cent. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Researchers at the University of Regina (U of R) released the 2021 Saskatchewan Child and Poverty Report Card which reveals Saskatchewan’s child poverty rate, which peaked in 2004, remains well above the Canadian average.

Dr. Miguel Sanchez, a University of Regina associate professor in the Social Work Faculty, is the author of the report card. He says inadequate amount of money being made available to families and children worsens the poverty level.

Read more: Saskatchewan home to federal riding with second highest child poverty rate

“The insufficient government transfers plus low salary in the labour market make it possible for Saskatchewan to have this unacceptable level of child poverty,” said Dr. Sanchez.

The U of R professor said Saskatchewan is one of two provinces in Canada who have kept this poverty rate at this level for the last 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement
“We are extremely concerned of what the rates are going to be once the effects of the pandemic are taken into the count,” he said. “Hopefully, we can bring that [number] next year.”

According to the report card, Saskatchewan’s child poverty rate at 26.1 per cent, is greater than all other provinces and territories except Manitoba and Nunavut, and well above the national child poverty rate of 17.7 per cent.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nearly 29% of Saskatchewan children living in poverty under age of 6: Report

“If we continue to go into the same policy election, we will continue to see an increase in child poverty,” he adds.

Dr. Sanchez says poverty has lifelong impacts on a child. The north part of the province experiences greater rates of poverty in the province, according to Dr. Sanchez. He says in order for rates to go down, changes need to be made at the legislative level.

“Government transfers program can lift all incomes up to the poverty level threshold,” he said. “That can be calculated through the tax system.”

The full report card can be viewed and downloaded the U of R’s website under the Social Work Research Centre.

Click to play video: 'Addressing child poverty in Saskatoon' Addressing child poverty in Saskatoon
Addressing child poverty in Saskatoon – Jan 20, 2020

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagPoverty tagUniversity of Regina tagChild Poverty tagSaskatchewan Poverty tagprovincial child poverty rate tagSaskatchewan Child and Poverty Report Card tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers