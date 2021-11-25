‘No harm on the farm’: Grow Calgary launches animal rescue program

Send this page to someone via email

Grow Calgary has been providing food to those in need since 2013, but its newest additions are not meant for human consumption.

The new Farm Animal Rescue Mission (FARM) aims to take in animals that can no longer be cared for by their owners.

Paul Hughes, the founder of Grow Calgary, said the latest program makes the organization a more well-rounded farm experience for volunteers.

“We were starting to hear that there were some animals that were in distress,” said Hughes. “With the rising hay prices, we started seeing a lot more animals going to market and we wanted to divert some of them to a safe haven.”

So far, Grow Calgary has taken in a number of horses, pigs, sheep, cats and farmyard birds.

Hughes explains that all the animals have come from southern Alberta and that the group is looking to expand capacity by 30 to 40 animals by next spring.

“Our motto here is ‘no harm on the farm.’ They come here to live their life out,” said Hughes.

Taking care of animals also helps flesh out Grow Calgary’s free farm management certificate program that aims to teach people about responsible agriculture.

“Grow Calgary has always been involved in growing vegetables for the vulnerable sector,” said Hughes. “We wanted to expand and add animals and husbandry and animal care to our farm management course.”

Grow Calgary is looking for volunteers to help with the FARM program as it prepares its barns and shelters for the mission’s first winter.

