COVID-19: B.C. reports 424 new cases, three more deaths

British Columbia reported another 424 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with three additional deaths.

The update saw B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases fall to 374, and left the province with 3,061 active cases.

Of the new cases, 140 were in the Fraser Health region, 62 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 93 were in the Interior Health region, 66 were in the Northern Health region and 63 were in the Island Health region.

There were 295 active cases in hospital, including 112 patients in critical or intensive care.

There were two new health-care facility outbreaks, one at the Ridge Meadows Hospital and one at St. Paul’s Hospital.

As of Thursday, 91 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.5 per cent had received two doses.

People who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.9 per cent of new cases over the last week and 68.5 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 216,758 cases in total, while 2,316 people have died.

Earlier Thursday, the BC Nurses’ Union released an internal survey showing the pandemic was taking a heavy toll on front-line health-care workers.

The survey suggests more than a third of nurses had considered leaving the job due to COVID-19 pressures, citing understaffing, workload and mental health.

