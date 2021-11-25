Saskatchewan government encourages home-based child-care providers to become regulated

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is encouraging home-based child-care providers to become regulated.

Officials said this will allow more families to access reduced out-of-pocket child-care fees.

“We have a quick and easy process for home-based child care providers to become regulated,” Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“We encourage unregulated providers to register with the Ministry of Education so they can qualify for additional funds to lower fees for the families they support.”

On Nov. 19, the federal and provincial governments announced that funding will be provided to regulated facilities through a grant that will reduce parents’ out-of-pocket child-care fees by about half on average, retroactive to July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Home-based providers who become regulated may also have access to grant money to help with startup costs, training as well as assistance from educated child care consultants.

Government officials said regulated providers support the health, safety and well-being of children as well as their growth and development.

“I have been able to stay home and raise my daughter and have an interesting career at the same time,” regulated child-care provider Katherine Pulice said in a statement.

“This is the most rewarding job I have ever had. Every child in your care is unique. Every day is different. This is a job that is never, ever boring.”

Upon becoming regulated, these child-care providers will be eligible to receive grants retroactive to the date of application, read a press release on Thursday.

Officials said there are few barriers to becoming a regulated home-based provider, which include an initial fire inspection and regular heating inspections.

1:55 ‘He’s inspiring other kids’: Autistic child writer making waves in Saskatchewan town ‘He’s inspiring other kids’: Autistic child writer making waves in Saskatchewan town – Oct 8, 2021

Related News Saskatchewan announces agreement for $10-a-day child care