N.S. man facing long list of child porn charges, police say there may be more victims

Send this page to someone via email

An Annapolis County man is facing a number of child porn and luring charges, and RCMP are reaching out to the public to encourage any other victims to come forward.

The RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with the RCMP Digital Forensic Services Unit and Annapolis County District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home in Lawrencetown on Wednesday.

Read more: Man charged with child luring and pornography in rural Nova Scotia

“Investigators were directed to the residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) on November 23, 2021,” police wrote in a news release.

“During the course of the investigation, ICE learned that the same suspect was also identified as a person of interest in an unrelated child luring matter which occurred in September, 2021.”

Story continues below advertisement

David Andrew MacLean, 35, of Annapolis County, was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with sexual interference, making child pornography, transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was also charge with luring a child, in relation to the September investigation.

1:27 NDP, Conservative, and Green MPs call on government to support human trafficking victims NDP, Conservative, and Green MPs call on government to support human trafficking victims – May 28, 2020

MacLean has been remanded into custody and will appear in court in Digby next Monday.

“The RCMP is reaching out to the public to offer support and encourage anyone who could be a victim to come forward,” the release stated.

“Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss their incident before making the decision to participate in the court process.”

As well, they remind the public that it is mandatory in Nova Scotia for citizens to report suspected child pornography. Suspected offences should be reported to local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.

Advertisement