United Way KFL&A reaches $3.8M in annual fundraising campaign

Send this page to someone via email

United Way KFL&A announced a record amount of generosity for the Kingston area for its annual fall fundraising campaign.

The charitable organization had its virtual touchdown Wednesday morning, where it announced $3.8 million in funding raised this year, $200,000 more than the original goal.

The money was raised through workplace donations and other contributions, like contributions from RDR Wealth Management, Jim and Julie Parker with the Leadership Challenge Grant, and Jessica Bayne Hogan and the Women United Leadership Challenge grant.

United Way KFL&A, an umbrella organization, supports dozens of local agencies that help those in need access housing to food and counselling.

The local United Way’s executive director, Bhavana Varma, says the funding will enable partners to continue to make social services more accessible, and help those living in vulnerable situations.

Advertisement