Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

United Way KFL&A reaches $3.8M in annual fundraising campaign

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 1:45 pm
The charitable organization had its virtual touchdown Wednesday morning, where it announced $3.8 million in funding raised this year, $200,000 more than the original goal. . View image in full screen
The charitable organization had its virtual touchdown Wednesday morning, where it announced $3.8 million in funding raised this year, $200,000 more than the original goal. . United Way KFL&A

United Way KFL&A announced a record amount of generosity for the Kingston area for its annual fall fundraising campaign.

The charitable organization had its virtual touchdown Wednesday morning, where it announced $3.8 million in funding raised this year, $200,000 more than the original goal.

The money was raised through workplace donations and other contributions, like contributions from RDR Wealth Management, Jim and Julie Parker with the Leadership Challenge Grant, and Jessica Bayne Hogan and the Women United Leadership Challenge grant.

Trending Stories

Read more: United Way KFL&A announces $3.6 million fundraising goal

United Way KFL&A, an umbrella organization, supports dozens of local agencies that help those in need access housing to food and counselling.

The local United Way’s executive director, Bhavana Varma, says the funding will enable partners to continue to make social services more accessible, and help those living in vulnerable situations.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
United Way tagKFL&A tagUnited Way KFLA tagKingston United Way tagUnited Way Kingston tagfundraising kingston tagfunraising tagunited way touchdown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers