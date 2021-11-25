55K pediatric COVID-19 vaccines booked, Alberta’s full supply now here

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s full procurement of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has arrived, Health Minister Jason Copping tweeted Thursday morning.

Supply started arriving Tuesday morning and the first doses will be administered Friday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, just over 55,000 appointments had been booked.

The Calgary zone led the province with the most appointments booked with 26,710. The Edmonton zone had 21,206 appointments booked, there were 2,668 booked in the North zone, 2,468 booked in the South zone and the Central zone had the fewest appointments booked with 1,980.

Was the Pfizer's pediatric vaccine approval rushed? Experts weigh in

Children became able to receive the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after Health Canada gave its approval on Nov. 19.

The vaccine will require two doses of 10 micrograms each for kids aged five to 11 — one-third of the dose for adults. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending the two doses be spaced eight weeks apart.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is recommending parents wait two weeks between other vaccines — such as the influenza vaccine — and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a precaution,” she said Tuesday. “While we’ve seen with older age groups taking other vaccines with the COVID vaccine, this has been safe and effective, however this spacing for 5-11 year olds is recommended to allow us to watch more closely for any potential adverse effects.”

Alberta premier Kenney announces Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11 has arrived in province

In a statement provided to Global News, an Alberta Health spokesperson said an update on the two-week spacing recommendation would be coming Thursday.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their child’s COVID-19 vaccine online or by calling 811. In Alberta, pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered at AHS clinics. Community pharmacies will only be used if there isn’t a clinic in the area.