Environment

Parts of Atlantic Canada cleaning up after three days of heavy rain and powerful wind

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 10:53 am
Roads in the Codroy Valley are shown during the rainstorm in Newfoundland November 24. View image in full screen
A gravel road outside Ray Vautier's Codroy Valley cottage has been washed away from torrential rains in Newfoundland on Wednesday. Ray Vautier photo

Work crews fanned out across eastern Nova Scotia and southwestern Newfoundland Thursday to repair roads, bridges and culverts washed out by torrential rainfall that had hammered parts of the region for the past three days.

In Nova Scotia, almost 30 roads and bridges were closed by the time the rain stopped on Wednesday.

Most of the damage was reported in Antigonish County, in northeastern Nova Scotia, and in Victoria and Inverness counties in northern Cape Breton.

Read more: By the numbers: How much rain areas of N.S. received from large fall storm

Some communities along Cape Breton’s northeastern shore were inundated by more than 200 millimetres of rain, and several washouts forced the closure of the scenic Cabot Trail at the top of the island.

In the Port aux Basques area of southwestern Newfoundland, repairs are underway on many roads, including the Trans-Canada Highway, and a helicopter was used Wednesday to rescue some trapped residents.

With the main highway to Port aux Basques closed, the Crown corporation that operates ferry service to the town from Nova Scotia announced today it will temporarily reroute the crossing to Argentia in eastern Newfoundland to ensure people and supplies can reach the province.

Click to play video: 'Antigonish trailer park evacuated amid intense flooding' Antigonish trailer park evacuated amid intense flooding
Antigonish trailer park evacuated amid intense flooding

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
