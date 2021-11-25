Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after crash : police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 9:33 am
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges following a collision on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges following a collision on Tuesday morning. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after a reported crash in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service officers said a vehicle, which had been driving erratically, crashed in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets at around 8 a.m.

“Officers located the vehicle — which was being driven on rims — a short distance away in the Aylmer and Hunter Street area,” police said.

Jeffery Milligan, 51, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to stop after an accident.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank the residents who called in and helped with this incident,” police said Thursday.

