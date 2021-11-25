Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after crash : police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after a reported crash in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service officers said a vehicle, which had been driving erratically, crashed in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets at around 8 a.m.

“Officers located the vehicle — which was being driven on rims — a short distance away in the Aylmer and Hunter Street area,” police said.

Read more: Impaired driver arrested in Peterborough County OPP detachment parking lot

Jeffery Milligan, 51, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to stop after an accident.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peterborough Police would like to thank the residents who called in and helped with this incident,” police said Thursday.