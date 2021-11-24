Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police release images of robbery suspects after woman was kidnapped in September

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 7:11 pm
Calgary police are looking for these three men who were allegedly involved in a kidnapping and robbery in September 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for these three men who were allegedly involved in a kidnapping and robbery in September 2021. Calgary Police Service

On Wednesday, police released pictures of three robbery suspects allegedly involved in a Calgary kidnapping in September, saying they are “working hard” to catch the people responsible.

On Sept. 9 at 5:15 p.m., a woman was kidnapped and robbed when she left her home to meet a friend, police said, not providing a location.

Three armed men went inside her vehicle and “confined her to the backseat” before she was “driven around the city for several hours while the men stole various items belonging to her, including her vehicle,” police explained.

Read more: Calgary police want 2 men for warrants on recording studio robbery, forcible confinement

The woman suffered minor injuries during the robbery, investigators said, adding they believe she was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information about the incident, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Robbery tagCalgary Kidnapping tagrobbery Calgary tagCalgary robbery suspects tagCalgary kidnapping robbery tagkidnapping Calgary tagkidnapping robbery tagkidnapping robbery Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers