Calgary police release images of robbery suspects after woman was kidnapped in September

On Wednesday, police released pictures of three robbery suspects allegedly involved in a Calgary kidnapping in September, saying they are “working hard” to catch the people responsible.

On Sept. 9 at 5:15 p.m., a woman was kidnapped and robbed when she left her home to meet a friend, police said, not providing a location.

Three armed men went inside her vehicle and “confined her to the backseat” before she was “driven around the city for several hours while the men stole various items belonging to her, including her vehicle,” police explained.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the robbery, investigators said, adding they believe she was targeted.

If you have information about the incident, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

