Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire crews battle blaze at longtime Tillsonburg furniture store

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 24, 2021 4:57 pm
Fire crews responded to Morrice Furniture Store in Tillsonburg, Ont. around 2:15 on Nov. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire crews responded to Morrice Furniture Store in Tillsonburg, Ont. around 2:15 on Nov. 24, 2021. Abbygail Varga/Submitted

Emergency crews remain at the scene of a significant structure fire at a furniture store in Tillsonburg, Ont., Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to Morrice Furniture Store at 97 Simcoe St. around 2:15 p.m., according to Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue’s live call list.

Read more: Man seriously injured, 1 in custody in downtown-area aggravated assault: London police

Video from the scene taken by a witness shows heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the building and shrouding the street.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that one person was being assessed at the scene by paramedics. No other information was available.

Few other details are known about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

 

According to its Facebook page, the family-run Morrice Furniture Store has been in business in Tillsonburg since 1948.

“I’ve lived in Tillsonburg my whole life, and I’ve always known this … store – we went there shopping and stuff,” said eyewitness Abbygail Varga, who took video of the blaze.

“Actually, I think one of the family members had just pulled up and she was on the phone and she was crying, talking to somebody. She walked over to (who) I believe is the people that might own it, and she was hugging them and trying to console them and everything.”

Police have closed Simcoe Street from Ball Street to Potters Road as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Click to play video: 'Aerial view of large charity thrift store fire in east Edmonton' Aerial view of large charity thrift store fire in east Edmonton
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagStructure Fire tagTillsonburg tagSimcoe Street tagBuilding Fire tagHeavy Smoke tag97 simcoe street tagmorrice furniture store tagtillsonburg fire tagtillsonburg fire and rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers