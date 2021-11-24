Fire crews battle blaze at longtime Tillsonburg furniture store

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews remain at the scene of a significant structure fire at a furniture store in Tillsonburg, Ont., Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to Morrice Furniture Store at 97 Simcoe St. around 2:15 p.m., according to Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue’s live call list.

Video from the scene taken by a witness shows heavy flames and thick smoke billowing from the building and shrouding the street.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that one person was being assessed at the scene by paramedics. No other information was available.

Few other details are known about the incident.

UPDATE: EMS on scene assessing one individual^pc pic.twitter.com/MNXTfip2y3 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 24, 2021

According to its Facebook page, the family-run Morrice Furniture Store has been in business in Tillsonburg since 1948.

“I’ve lived in Tillsonburg my whole life, and I’ve always known this … store – we went there shopping and stuff,” said eyewitness Abbygail Varga, who took video of the blaze.

“Actually, I think one of the family members had just pulled up and she was on the phone and she was crying, talking to somebody. She walked over to (who) I believe is the people that might own it, and she was hugging them and trying to console them and everything.”

Police have closed Simcoe Street from Ball Street to Potters Road as a result of the ongoing investigation.