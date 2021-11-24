KFL&A sees highest ever COVID-19 active, daily case counts, 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is recording 40 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, bringing active cases to 234.

This is the highest number of active cases ever seen in the region.

On Tuesday alone, the health unit recorded 46 new cases, the highest daily case count ever seen in the area.

Another person has died, bringing the death toll to eight.

Hospitalizations remain high, with 13 people in hospital, eight people in intensive care units and six people on ventilators.

A new outbreak has been declared at J.G. Simcoe Public School, with three active cases as of Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, at a board of health meeting, Dr. Piotr Oglaza implemented new restrictions that would have 12- to 17-year-olds show vaccination certificates in order to play sports in indoor settings.

Oglaza said that adding restrictions to other public places would not be the best course of action at this moment, since the majority of transmission is happening in private settings, like individual households.

Half of the region’s cases are being caught through close contact, while about 20 per cent of cases have no known transmission.

The medical officer of health also noted that so far, about 43,000 people in the KFL&A region remain not fully vaccinated, and urged those who can get their shots to do so.

