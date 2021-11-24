SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

KFL&A sees highest ever COVID-19 active, daily case counts, 1 new death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 4:32 pm
KFL&A Public Health has added 40 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. With recoveries, active cases stand at 234, the highest they've ever been. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health has added 40 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. With recoveries, active cases stand at 234, the highest they've ever been. Megan King / CKWS TV

KFL&A Public Health is recording 40 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, bringing active cases to 234.

This is the highest number of active cases ever seen in the region.

On Tuesday alone, the health unit recorded 46 new cases, the highest daily case count ever seen in the area.

Read more: Teen COVID-19 vaccine mandate implemented for KFL&A indoor sports

Another person has died, bringing the death toll to eight.

Hospitalizations remain high, with 13 people in hospital, eight people in intensive care units and six people on ventilators.

A new outbreak has been declared at J.G. Simcoe Public School, with three active cases as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Wednesday, at a board of health meeting, Dr. Piotr Oglaza implemented new restrictions that would have 12- to 17-year-olds show vaccination certificates in order to play sports in indoor settings.

Oglaza said that adding restrictions to other public places would not be the best course of action at this moment, since the majority of transmission is happening in private settings, like individual households.

Half of the region’s cases are being caught through close contact, while about 20 per cent of cases have no known transmission.

The medical officer of health also noted that so far, about 43,000 people in the KFL&A region remain not fully vaccinated, and urged those who can get their shots to do so.

Click to play video: 'Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A' Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A
Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A
