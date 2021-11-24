1 new COVID-19 case reported in Guelph, 13 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, with the total case count climbing to 5,160.

The latest data shows Guelph has 13 active cases, with one new recovery.

Total resolved cases are at 5,102, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Thirteen new cases were reported in Wellington County on Wednesday, with its total case count reaching 2,177.

Active cases are at 27 with 15 recoveries reported. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

There are seven confirmed cases among six public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

1:44 OPP make two arrests in ‘immunization system breach’ OPP make two arrests in ‘immunization system breach’

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.8 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021 and older — have been fully vaccinated, while 89 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 92.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.2 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 79.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.2 per cent have received one dose.

As of Wednesday, 81.6 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 84.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement