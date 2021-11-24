SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

1 new COVID-19 case reported in Guelph, 13 active cases

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario
The Ontario vaccination portal has opened up thousands of spots for parents to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible children. Some appointments start as early as Thursday.

Guelph’s public health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, with the total case count climbing to 5,160.

The latest data shows Guelph has 13 active cases, with one new recovery.

Total resolved cases are at 5,102, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Read more: 17,100 doses of children’s COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Guelph

Thirteen new cases were reported in Wellington County on Wednesday, with its total case count reaching 2,177.

Active cases are at 27 with 15 recoveries reported. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are seven confirmed cases among six public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Click to play video: 'OPP make two arrests in ‘immunization system breach’' OPP make two arrests in ‘immunization system breach’
OPP make two arrests in ‘immunization system breach’

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.8 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021 and older — have been fully vaccinated, while 89 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

Read more: Kitchener elementary school closes after COVID-19 outbreak declared

In Guelph, 92.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.2 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 79.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.2 per cent have received one dose.

As of Wednesday, 81.6 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 84.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

