Port Hope, Ont., man points loaded BB gun at family members: police

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces assault and mischief charges following a domestic incident involving a firearm last week

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers on Nov. 19 responded to a call from a neighbour who reported a family dispute at a home involving an individual with a gun.

Police learned an 18-year-old male was upset with an aunt over text messages and began shoving her. The suspect’s grandfather intervened.

The accused then allegedly grabbed a loaded BB gun and first pointed it at his grandfather and then at his aunt as she tried to intervene.

The man fled the scene before officers arrived. He was later located and arrested in the McCaul Street area and found in possession of two loaded replica Glock BB guns, a container of steel BB pellets and 85 grams of marijuana.

The man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of mischief under $5,000 and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg in December.

His name was not released to protect the identity of the victims in the domestic incident, police said Wednesday.