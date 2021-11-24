Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested following stabbings in Bensfort Road area: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 12:35 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police say two people were stabbed following an altercation, leading to one person being arrested early Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a charge after a reported stabbing in the city’s southwest end early Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Bensfort Road and Highway 115 about a man with stab wounds.

Read more: Man armed with rifle robs Peterborough convenience store, police say

“Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim and the accused had both suffered stab wounds in an altercation,” police said Wednesday.

The accused was located at another nearby residence. Both individuals were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeremy Lagrois, 41, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

