Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driver arrested in Peterborough County OPP detachment parking lot

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 11:55 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested an impaired driver in the detachment's parking lot on Sunday night. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested an impaired driver in the detachment's parking lot on Sunday night. Global News file

Peterborough County OPP didn’t have to leave their own parking lot to make an impaired driving arrest on Sunday night.

According to police, around 9 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle with its hazard lights activated in the detachment’s parking lot. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle had earlier struck a curb in the adjacent parking lot of the Forensic Identification Services building. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Lansdowne Street crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest for Tweed man, police say

Police determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Jamie-Lee Young, 27, of Fenelon Falls, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Young was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 31, OPP said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Lansdowne Street crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest' Lansdowne Street crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagPeterborough County tagImpaired tagPeterborough County OPP tagDrug Impaired Driving tagimpaired driving arrest tagPeterborough County OPP detachment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers