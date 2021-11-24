Impaired driver arrested in Peterborough County OPP detachment parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP didn’t have to leave their own parking lot to make an impaired driving arrest on Sunday night.

According to police, around 9 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle with its hazard lights activated in the detachment’s parking lot. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle had earlier struck a curb in the adjacent parking lot of the Forensic Identification Services building. No injuries were reported.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Jamie-Lee Young, 27, of Fenelon Falls, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

Young was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 31, OPP said Wednesday.