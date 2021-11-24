Menu

Health

Nova Scotia health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 9:31 am
A child's dose of the COVID-19 vaccination is shown, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. View image in full screen
A child's dose of the COVID-19 vaccination is shown, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

The update comes after health officials across the Atlantic region said Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines for children would start to be administered by the end of the week, and they offered assurances to parents that the doses were safe and effective.

The briefing begins at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed here.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 29 new cases, another staff at long-term care home tests positive

Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 the day before– including another case in an outbreak at a long-term care home in Pugwash linked to a religious gathering.

The latest case at East Cumberland Lodge involved a staff member. So far, 32 residents and 11 staff members have tested positive, and three residents have died.

Click to play video: 'Some parents pulling kids from class due to COVID-19' Some parents pulling kids from class due to COVID-19
Some parents pulling kids from class due to COVID-19
