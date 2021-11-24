Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP warn of delays as demonstrations slow traffic on Hwy 401 from Cornwall to Napanee

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 9:01 am
OPP are warning of snarled traffic on Highway 401 between Cornwall and Napanee Wednesday morning due to demonstrations in support of the Wet’suwet’en people. View image in full screen
OPP are warning of snarled traffic on Highway 401 between Cornwall and Napanee Wednesday morning due to demonstrations in support of the Wet’suwet’en people. Don Mitchell/Global News

OPP say they are tracking a rolling blockade of protesters travelling down Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Wednesday.

The protest began in Cornwall and is expected to end in Napanee, Ont., OPP said Wednesday morning.

Police are warning that the protest may slow traffic on that section of the highway and ask motorists to be careful.

Read more: Two journalists among 15 people arrested by RCMP near B.C. pipeline worksite

Police say they are working with the protesters, who they believe are acting in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people, who oppose a natural gas pipeline project that would run through the First Nation’s territory in northern B.C.

Similar solidarity blockades, including a lengthy blockage of a CN rail line in Tyendinaga, Ont., took place last year in eastern Ontario in support of those protesting the Coastal Gaslink pipeline.

Story continues below advertisement

New protests and blockades have begun over the project, which is half complete, leading to the arrest of 15 people this past weekend, including two journalists, who were at a pipeline work site.

Read more: Edmontonians march in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en people who oppose Coastal GasLink project

OPP say their main objective in dealing with the Ontario blockades Wednesday is to keep traffic moving in a safe way while also allowing protesters a “safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights, while minimizing the impact on the travelling public.”

As of 8 a.m., OPP said the blockade was travelling through Morrisburgh, Ont.

— With files from Global News’ Phil Heidenreich and Jessika Guse

Click to play video: 'Demonstrators block Portage and Main to protest RCMP arrests of Wet’suwet’en land defenders' Demonstrators block Portage and Main to protest RCMP arrests of Wet’suwet’en land defenders
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagWet'suwet'en tagblockades tagTyendinaga tagCornwall tagWet’suwet’en protest taghighway 401 blockades tagRolling blockades tagWet’suwet’en protest Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers