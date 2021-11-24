B.C. releasing plans for permanent sick leave program

Send this page to someone via email

VICTORIA – British Columbia is expected to release details of a paid sick leave program for workers on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Harry Bains has scheduled a news conference with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about a permanent program on sick leave, which has been promised for January.

In May, the province gave all workers up to three days of paid sick leave to support those affected by COVID-19 until Dec. 31.

At the time, Bains said the number of entitlement days under a permanent program would be determined through consultation.

The government has said about half of B.C. employees do not have access to paid sick leave.

On its website, the government says it expects new regulations to be passed to define permanent paid sick leave requirements in November and December.