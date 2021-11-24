Menu

Health

B.C. releasing plans for permanent sick leave program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2021 10:30 am
The push for 10 days of paid sick leave
As the B.C. government's consultation period on paid sick leave comes to a close, advocates for a 10 day employer paid sick leave are making a final push for support.

VICTORIA – British Columbia is expected to release details of a paid sick leave program for workers on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Harry Bains has scheduled a news conference with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about a permanent program on sick leave, which has been promised for January.

BC Federation of Labour rallies for 10 days paid sick leave
BC Federation of Labour rallies for 10 days paid sick leave

In May, the province gave all workers up to three days of paid sick leave to support those affected by COVID-19 until Dec. 31.

At the time, Bains said the number of entitlement days under a permanent program would be determined through consultation.

Read more: How much paid sick leave should be offered in B.C.? Residents can weigh in until Monday

The government has said about half of B.C. employees do not have access to paid sick leave.

On its website, the government says it expects new regulations to be passed to define permanent paid sick leave requirements in November and December.

