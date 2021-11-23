MPI: Vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test soon required to get Manitoba driver’s licence

Manitobans hoping to get their driver’s licence in the New Year have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative rapid test at their own expense.

MPI says the policy will come into effect January 3rd.

The Crown corporation says people taking in-car road tests, including Class 1 to 5, and in-office cognitive assessments fall under the new rule along with M-P-I contractors, consultants and Driver Z instructors.

“MPI is committed to taking reasonable precautions it considers necessary to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and the general public against the transmission and to reduce the severity of the illnesses associated with COVID-19,” MPI president and CEO Eric Herbelin said. “As such, this policy will be effective for the duration of the pandemic and will be reviewed regularly.”