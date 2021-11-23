COVID-19: Another 324 new cases recorded in B.C. along with one death

Send this page to someone via email

Another 324 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in British Columbia along with one additional death, health officials said Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 102 were in the Fraser Health region, 38 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 77 were in the Interior Health region, 36 were in Island Health, and 60 were in Northern Health. Four of the cases were epi-linked.

COVID-19: Province sending out vaccine notices for B.C. children age 5 to 11 next week

Tuesday’s case total brings the province’s seven-day moving average for new cases down to 380.

The province has recorded fewer than 400 daily cases four days in a row and in eight of the last 10 days.

The one death in the Northern Health region puts B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll at 2,304.

B.C. government preparing to roll out Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

There are 345 people in hospital with the disease, of which 115 are in intensive care.

There are 3,047 active cases in the province.

The province said 90.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.

Earlier in the day, the province unveiled details about its plan to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says up to 350,000 children will be eligible for the vaccine and more than 90,000 kids are already registered.

Henry says appointment invitations to families with young children registered to receive vaccines will start Monday, with vaccinations to begin almost immediately.

— with files from The Canadian Press