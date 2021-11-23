SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 17,100 doses of children’s vaccine arrive in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario
WATCH: The Ontario vaccination portal has opened up thousands of spots for parents to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible children. Some appointments start as early as Thursday. Caryn Lieberman reports from one of the vaccination clinics.

Guelph’s public health unit announced on Tuesday that its initial batch of 17,100 doses of Pfizer’s children’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the city.

There are about 10,500 children aged five to 11 in Guelph that are eligible for a vaccine.

The agency also covers Wellington County with 7,500 eligible children and Dufferin County with 5,500 eligible children.

Read more: Guelph’s Stone Road Mall hosting children’s vaccination clinic

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said its immediate vaccination goal is about 70 per cent of the eligible population, while its overall goal is having 90 per cent of children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Guelph Family Health Team say it will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children at Stone Road Mall.

The clinic is scheduled to launch on Thursday and remain open until Dec. 16.

Doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners will staff the clinic, located near the escalator and elevator to the lower level, Monday to Thursday from 1-8 p.m.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11' COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11
COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11

In a series of tweets, public health urged parents to contact their primary care provider first to see if they are vaccinating children.

Read more: Ontario government worker charged in COVID-19 vaccination data breach

If a child doesn’t have a primary care provider or they have confirmed they are not vaccinating children, appointments can be booked using public health’s online booking portal.

Some pharmacies are also offering vaccines to children as well.

