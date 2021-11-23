COVID-19: 17,100 doses of children’s vaccine arrive in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit announced on Tuesday that its initial batch of 17,100 doses of Pfizer’s children’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the city.

There are about 10,500 children aged five to 11 in Guelph that are eligible for a vaccine.

The agency also covers Wellington County with 7,500 eligible children and Dufferin County with 5,500 eligible children.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said its immediate vaccination goal is about 70 per cent of the eligible population, while its overall goal is having 90 per cent of children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Guelph Family Health Team say it will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children at Stone Road Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic is scheduled to launch on Thursday and remain open until Dec. 16.

Doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners will staff the clinic, located near the escalator and elevator to the lower level, Monday to Thursday from 1-8 p.m.

1:52 COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11 COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11

In a series of tweets, public health urged parents to contact their primary care provider first to see if they are vaccinating children.

If a child doesn’t have a primary care provider or they have confirmed they are not vaccinating children, appointments can be booked using public health’s online booking portal.

Some pharmacies are also offering vaccines to children as well.

Story continues below advertisement

2️⃣If you do not have a primary care provider or have confirmed they are not vaccinating children, please book an appointment at a WDG Public Health clinic. Online booking is now open!https://t.co/wtmjkSnEef 3/4 — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) November 23, 2021