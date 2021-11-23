Turtle Mountain MLA Piwniuk tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Another member of the Manitoba Legislature has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Doyle Piwniuk, Progressive Conservative MLA for Turtle Mountain, announced Tuesday that he tested positive.

The MLA said he was contacted by a friend who had tested positive and went to get himself tested.

“I immediately went into isolation, and informed people I had come into contact with, of my status,” Piwniuk said in a statement.

“My family has tested negative and they are feeling fine. I am double vaccinated and not feeling any symptoms of the virus. I will continue to follow all advice and direction from public health orders, and hope to return to my duties as soon as it is clear it and safe to do so.”

Piwniuk joins NDP leader Wab Kinew, who announced his own diagnosis Monday evening.

