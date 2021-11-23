COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 death, 75 cases as more outbreaks declared at Moncton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported one death and 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a release, the province said a person in their 60s in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, has died.

With 56 new recoveries, there are now 665 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently 45 people in hospital, 18 of whom are in intensive care.

One of the patients is under the age of 19, the province said.

Moncton hospital outbreak

Of the 45 people in hospital, nine contracted the virus while hospitalized for other reasons at the Moncton Hospital, where there are outbreaks in some units.

The Horizon Health Network announced on Tuesday that there are outbreaks in the rehabilitation unit — Unit 4400 — and the family practice and geriatric unit — Unit 5100.

Story continues below advertisement

“Horizon’s Designated Support Person (DSP) program will be temporarily suspended on these units and Horizon’s existing visitor restrictions remain in place,” the release said.

These are in addition to an outbreak declared the day before in Unit 4600, the stroke and family medicine unit.

“During this time, there will be no patient admissions or transfers to and from these units. COVID-19 testing for patients and staff is underway and Horizon is following enhanced Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) guidelines,” Horizon’s release said.

“These temporary measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of our patients and clients, staff, physicians, and the community.”

Vaccine appointments open to children age 5-11

The release from the province said 87.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Also Tuesday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced that the province will begin vaccinating children aged five to 11 against COVID-19 on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine have already started arriving in New Brunswick and parents can now begin booking appointments for their children.

The vaccine will first be offered through regional health authority clinics, but they will be made available through participating pharmacies and some physicians “very soon,” said Shephard.

New cases

The 40 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

five people 20-29;

four people 30-39;

six people 40-49;

six people 50-59;

seven people 60-69;

two people 70-79;

three people 80-89; and

three people 90 and over.

Twenty-five cases are under investigation and 15 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 13 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

two people 50-59;

two people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Four cases are under investigation and nine cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The nine new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Eight cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Story continues below advertisement

The one new case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is a person 19 and under. The case is travel-related.

The 12 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

two people 40-49;

four people 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Five cases are under investigation and seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.