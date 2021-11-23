Menu

Crime

Suspect search underway in Sherwood Park after vehicle containing guns stolen in Edmonton

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:27 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Strathcona County RCMP, along with members of the Edmonton Police Service, are dealing with an ongoing situation that started earlier Tuesday morning in Edmonton.

RCMP said officers were given a heads up that a vehicle with firearms inside had been stolen in Edmonton and GPS tracking showed it was travelling to Sherwood Park.

RCMP in the community directly east of Edmonton closed off a portion of road near Essex Road and Amberley Way around 9:30 a.m., prompting Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School to be put on lockdown.

According to a tweet sent out by Rod Frank, the mayor of Strathcona County, the lockdown was lifted around 10:15 a.m.

Read more: RCMP investigate suspicious death after body found in burnt-out vehicle near Ardrossan

Story continues below advertisement

In a noon news release, RCMP said officers located the suspect vehicle; however, it fled from police.

Later, the vehicle was found parked on Essex Road searched with the assistance of tactical team members from Edmonton, but the vehicle was empty with no weapons inside.

RCMP believe the occupants fled in another vehicle and their whereabouts is currently unknown. At this time, there’s no suspect description or vehicle description.

If you have any information surrounding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP by phone at 780-467-7741.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— More to come…

