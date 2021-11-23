Menu

Crime

While OPP officer clears crash on Hwy 401 in Cambridge, another car strikes cruiser

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:36 pm
OPP posted photos of the aftermath on Twitter. View image in full screen
OPP posted photos of the aftermath on Twitter. @OPP_HSD / Twitter

OPP say an officer from the Cambridge detachment was injured on Tuesday morning after a car slammed into a cruiser on Highway 401.

Police say the officer was helping to clear up an earlier collision at around 6:45 a.m. when a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the cruiser.

Read more: Ground broken on new OPP detachment in Cambridge

They say the winter weather resulted in slippery road conditions in the area.

Police say the officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Tractor trailer rolls over on Hwy 401 in Cambridge, spills fuel and damages road

