While OPP officer clears crash on Hwy 401 in Cambridge, another car strikes cruiser

OPP say an officer from the Cambridge detachment was injured on Tuesday morning after a car slammed into a cruiser on Highway 401.

Police say the officer was helping to clear up an earlier collision at around 6:45 a.m. when a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the cruiser.

They say the winter weather resulted in slippery road conditions in the area.

Police say the officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Winter weather resulted in slippery road conditions in the Cambridge area. #CambridgeOPP were attempting to clear a collision this morning at 6:45am when another driver lost control and collided into the cruiser. Officer taken to hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/PvPZzQUtED — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 23, 2021

