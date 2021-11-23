Quebec reports 699 COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths as vaccination opens for kids 5 to 11

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and five additional deaths linked to the virus, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 11,565.

Of the new cases, 416 are among people who are not vaccinated or less than two weeks removed from a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Quebec has recorded 440,462 infections and 422,571 recoveries for a total of 6,326 active cases.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is 728.

Pandemic hospitalizations decreased by one over the last day, with 16 people admitted to hospital and 17 discharged, for a total of 203. Of those, 46 are being treated in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 79.7 per cent of Quebec’s total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government, however, is hoping to boost that number by opening up vaccination to children between the ages of five and 11.

While appointments for kids are already available on the government’s Clic Santé website, Premier François Legault and health officials are only announcing details of its rollout plan for kids Tuesday afternoon.