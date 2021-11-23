SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

Quebec reports 699 COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths as vaccination opens for kids 5 to 11

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11' COVID-19: Provinces across Canada to start vaccinating kids aged 5-11
WATCH: Parents in Ontario and Saskatchewan can start booking first dose appointments today and a process is already underway in other provinces. Jamie Mauracher has more on the latest vaccination efforts for mini-Canadians.

Quebec reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and five additional deaths linked to the virus, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 11,565.

Of the new cases, 416 are among people who are not vaccinated or less than two weeks removed from a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Quebec adds 692 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths with hospitalizations on the rise

To date, Quebec has recorded 440,462 infections and 422,571 recoveries for a total of 6,326 active cases.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is 728.

Pandemic hospitalizations decreased by one over the last day, with 16 people admitted to hospital and 17 discharged, for a total of 203. Of those, 46 are being treated in the ICU.

Read more: Quebec zoo hoping to vaccinate wild animals against COVID-19 over coming weeks

So far, 79.7 per cent of Quebec’s total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government, however, is hoping to boost that number by opening up vaccination to children between the ages of five and 11.

While appointments for kids are already available on the government’s Clic Santé website, Premier François Legault and health officials are only announcing details of its rollout plan for kids Tuesday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
