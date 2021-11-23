Menu

Thousands of Nova Scotians in the dark as win, torrential rain hits the Maritimes

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 6:40 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: November 23' Global News Morning Forecast: November 23
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Over 12,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were left in the dark Tuesday morning as a slow-moving system brought torrential rain and strong winds to the Maritimes.

As of Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., there are 167 active outages impacting over 12,175 Nova Scotia Power customers. The estimated restoration time for many of the outages is 2 p.m.

Read more: Atlantic Canada bracing for three-day blast of torrential rain and powerful winds

The largest outages are in the areas of the Cape Breton Highlands, Eskasoni, West Bay, Pictou County, Kennetcook and Barneys River.

Closures and cancellations

The following schools were forced to close Monday morning due to power outages:

  • All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools
  • Frank H MacDonald Academy (Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education)
  • Salt Springs Elementary (Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education)
  • Hants North Rural High (Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education)
  • Kennetcook Elementary (Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education)
  • Rawdon District and Cobequid District (Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education)
  • Atlantic View Elementary (Halifax Regional Centre for Education)
  • Marine Drive Academy (Halifax Regional Centre for Education)
  • St. Andrews Consolidated School (Straight Regional Centre for Education)
  • NSCC’s Strait Area and Wagmatcook campuses

