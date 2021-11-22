Menu

Crime

OPP investigating after human remains found in Huntsville, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2021 8:17 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Provincial police say they’re investigating the discovery of human remains in Huntsville.

Police say a member of the public called Sunday to report the remains had been found on a property in the community.

Read more: 2nd body found in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., confirmed to be missing Whitby woman: police

They say a 56-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with indignity to human remains.

He was remanded in custody after appearing before a Justice of the Peace Monday.

The OPP says the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is attempting to determine the identity of the person whose remains were found.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
