OPP investigating after human remains found in Huntsville, Ont.

Provincial police say they’re investigating the discovery of human remains in Huntsville.

Police say a member of the public called Sunday to report the remains had been found on a property in the community.

They say a 56-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with indignity to human remains.

He was remanded in custody after appearing before a Justice of the Peace Monday.

The OPP says the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is attempting to determine the identity of the person whose remains were found.

