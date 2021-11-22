OPP investigating after human remains found in Huntsville, Ont.

Provincial police say they’re investigating the discovery of human remains in Huntsville.
Police say a member of the public called Sunday to report the remains had been found on a property in the community.
They say a 56-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with indignity to human remains.
He was remanded in custody after appearing before a Justice of the Peace Monday.
The OPP says the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is attempting to determine the identity of the person whose remains were found.
