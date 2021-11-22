Menu

Crime

Vancouver police seize ceremonial dance costumes, search for owners

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 7:41 pm
Vancouver police have seized two ceremonial lion costumes from a sidewalk sale on East Hastings Street in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Vancouver police have seized two ceremonial lion costumes from a sidewalk sale on East Hastings Street in Vancouver. Twitter/Vancouver Police Department

The Vancouver Police Department has seized what it describes as two “ceremonial lion dance costumes,” believing them to be stolen.

In a Monday tweet, the service said someone was trying to sell them on East Hastings Street.

Officers confiscated the costumes and are now searching for their rightful owners.

Read more: At least five people stabbed in downtown Vancouver fight

“We believe they are likely stolen. If you recognize them, or if these belong to you, please contact the Property Office,” reads the tweet.

Anyone with information on the costumes’ ownership can reach the office at 604-717-2726 and is asked to quote the file number 21-185171.

