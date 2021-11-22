Vancouver police seize ceremonial dance costumes, search for owners

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department has seized what it describes as two “ceremonial lion dance costumes,” believing them to be stolen.

In a Monday tweet, the service said someone was trying to sell them on East Hastings Street.

Officers confiscated the costumes and are now searching for their rightful owners.

“We believe they are likely stolen. If you recognize them, or if these belong to you, please contact the Property Office,” reads the tweet.

Anyone with information on the costumes’ ownership can reach the office at 604-717-2726 and is asked to quote the file number 21-185171.

