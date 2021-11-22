Snow squall warning issued for parts of southern Ontario with up to 30 cm possible in some areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for parts of southern Ontario, with up to 30 cm possible in some areas by Tuesday morning.

The warning covers southwestern portions of the province, stretching from parts of Huron-Perth to southern Kawartha Lakes.

Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, northern York Region, and northern Durham Region are among the areas covered by the advisory.

The weather agency said northern Perth County, northern Huron County, northern Wellington County, southern Grey County, and southern Bruce County could see anywhere from 10 to 20 cm of snow, with localized amounts of up to 30 cm.

Northern Grey County and the Barrie area are expected to see 15 to 25 cm, with localized amounts of up to 30 cm.

Elsewhere, areas under the snow squall warning could see 5 to 10 cm of snow, Environment Canada said. That includes Innisfil, New Tecumseh, Angus, Dufferin County, northern York and Durham regions and southern Kawartha Lakes.

“After the passage of a cold front last night – colder air over Georgian Bay and Lake Huron is once again initiating lake-effect snow squalls,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“Some of the bands of heavy snow have been persistent throughout the day north of the GTA around Barrie and west towards Owen Sound and Goderich.

Persistent squalls north of GTA today will drift south tonight as winds veer bringing reduced visibility at times – snow squall warning for Northern York/Durham (5-10 cm) travel advisory for Southern Durham (~5cm) even downtown could see a trace as squall moves through. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WtyLasmdoD — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) November 23, 2021

“Parts of the snowbelt could see 10-20 cm with local amounts close to 30 cm by Tuesday – it’s fluffy snow which is easier to shovel but also blows around easily so can drastically reduce visibility if you’re driving through one of these squalls.”

Hull said as for the Greater Toronto Area, one squall will track south overnight. He said northern York and Durham regions could see 5 to 10 cm, while southern Durham Region could see 5 cm.

“Even the downtown could see a trace of snow and reduced visibility as the squall moves through later tonight into the early morning hours,” Hull said.

He said the heaviest bands of snow will be out of the area by the morning commute but roads and sidewalks that saw accumulation could stay slippery with temperatures remaining below freezing.

