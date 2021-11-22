Man armed with rifle robs Peterborough convenience store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery of a convenience store in Peterborough early Saturday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an alarm at a store in the area of Lansdowne Street East and Ashburnham Drive. Police say officers were informed the suspect was holding a rifle and demanded an employee provide money and cigarettes.

The suspect then fled the area. The service’s canine unit located an item of clothing and several stolen items in the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The man is described as Caucasian, 20-30 years of age. He was wearing a dark toque with “Canada” written in white on the front, a red bandana covering his face, a fall camouflage jacket “Leaf/tree” print, grey jacket, dark jeans and black boots. He was carrying a black backpack and rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca