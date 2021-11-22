Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man armed with rifle robs Peterborough convenience store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 4:39 pm
Peterborough police say a man with a rifle robbed a convenience store on Saturday morning.
Peterborough police say a man with a rifle robbed a convenience store on Saturday morning. Peterborough Police Service

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery of a convenience store in Peterborough early Saturday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to an alarm at a store in the area of Lansdowne Street East and Ashburnham Drive. Police say officers were informed the suspect was holding a rifle and demanded an employee provide money and cigarettes.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested following robbery at Confederation Park: Police

The suspect then fled the area. The service’s canine unit located an item of clothing and several stolen items in the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The man is described as Caucasian, 20-30 years of age. He was wearing a dark toque with “Canada” written in white  on the front, a red bandana covering his face, a fall camouflage jacket “Leaf/tree” print, grey jacket, dark jeans and black boots. He was carrying a black backpack and rifle.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: 'Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk' Belleville men get 9 years for stabbing convenience store clerk
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagArmed Robbery tagPeterborough crime tagPeterborough robbery tagAshburnham Drive tagLansdowne Street East tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers