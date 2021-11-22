COVID-19: 56 new cases added in Kingston region over the weekend, 203 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says it recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Friday. With recoveries, active cases stand at 203.

Total hospitalizations remain the same, with 13 people in hospital, but intensive care unit numbers continue to rise, with eight people being treated in acute care, five of whom are on ventilators.

The majority of cases recorded over the weekend were found in the 18 to 39 age group.

The health unit is also reporting two new outbreaks, including one at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on the Kidd 3 unit, with two people affected.

KHSC says the unit is under quarantine and closed to admissions.

It’s unclear where the second outbreak was declared, but the KFL&A COVID dashboard is recording a new outbreak at a food and beverage establishment as of Nov. 16.

