Canada

COVID-19: 56 new cases added in Kingston region over the weekend, 203 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 4:27 pm
KFL&A Public Health added 56 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 13 people in hospital, eight in ICUS and five on ventilators. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health added 56 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are 13 people in hospital, eight in ICUS and five on ventilators. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

KFL&A Public Health says it recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Friday. With recoveries, active cases stand at 203.

Total hospitalizations remain the same, with 13 people in hospital, but intensive care unit numbers continue to rise, with eight people being treated in acute care, five of whom are on ventilators.

The majority of cases recorded over the weekend were found in the 18 to 39 age group.

Read more: KFL&A region surpasses 200 active cases with 30 new cases added Friday

The health unit is also reporting two new outbreaks, including one at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on the Kidd 3 unit, with two people affected.

KHSC says the unit is under quarantine and closed to admissions.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear where the second outbreak was declared, but the KFL&A COVID dashboard is recording a new outbreak at a food and beverage establishment as of Nov. 16.

