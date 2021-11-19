KFL&A region surpasses 200 active cases with 30 new cases added Friday

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 rates continue to climb in the KFL&A region, with 30 new cases added Friday.

For the first time ever in the pandemic, there are more than 200 active cases in the region, with 213 people currently infected.

Hospitalizations have also hit a new record-high of 13, with six people in intensive care units and three people on ventilators.

Recent cases were found across all age brackets, but most were focused in the city of Kingston, rather than the surrounding regions.

The health unit also declared new outbreaks Friday, one at Kingston Health Sciences Centre with three people affected, and another at the YMCA daycare on Wright Crescent.

There are several school outbreaks the health unit is dealing with, but the largest outbreak seems to be the one linked to the city’s Integrated Care Hub, which has 24 active cases and 21 resolved cases for a total of 41.

Earlier this week, the region’s medical officer of health stopped short of implementing additional health restrictions, asking residents to simply double down on public health measures already in place.

Still, cases have been rising by double digits nearly every day this week, and Dr. Piotr Oglaza warned that if cases continued to spread, further health restrictions, like added capacity limits, may be in store for the region.