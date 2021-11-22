Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: U.S. judge to allow expert on ‘false memories’ to testify

By Luc Cohen Reuters
Posted November 22, 2021 4:14 pm
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell looks over her shoulder to the courtroom audience prior to the start of jury selection in her trial, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in New York. Prospective jurors got their first glimpse of Maxwell, the British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women, when a judge began questioning them individually Tuesday. View image in full screen
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell looks over her shoulder to the courtroom audience prior to the start of jury selection in her trial, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in New York. Prospective jurors got their first glimpse of Maxwell, the British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women, when a judge began questioning them individually Tuesday. AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams

A U.S. judge has granted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell permission to call a psychologist who specializes in how memories can become distorted over time to testify at her trial on sex abuse charges.

Lawyers for Maxwell, who is accused by prosecutors of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, have said they planned to call American psychologist Elizabeth Loftus to testify about “false memories” of sexual abuses that people may describe with confidence without deliberately lying.

Read more: Prince Andrew denies sex abuse claims in ‘baseless’ lawsuit from Epstein accuser

Loftus, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, has testified at hundreds of trials, including as a defense witness in real estate heir Robert Durst’s murder trial and former movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s trial on rape and sexual assault charges. Both were convicted.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said she would allow Loftus’ testimony in an order released on Monday. Opening statements in the trial begin on Nov. 29.

Click to play video: 'Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep Epstein testimony secret' Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep Epstein testimony secret
Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to keep Epstein testimony secret – Oct 20, 2020

Federal prosecutors had asked Nathan to restrict Loftus’ testimony, calling some of her opinions “unreliable.”

In particular, they cited her opinion that information people hear about an event can alter their memories of that event.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell’s latest request for bail rejected by U.S. appeals court

Nathan said she would admit some testimony from Loftus and Park Dietz, another psychologist the defense has offered as an expert, without saying which testimony was admissible.

Dietz is expected to rebut the testimony of prosecution witness Lisa Rocchio, a psychologist expected to discuss how underage sexual abuse victims are “groomed” by their predators.

Story continues below advertisement

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell encouraged girls to give Epstein “sexualized massages.”

Epstein died by suicide at 66 in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse allegations.

Click to play video: 'Prince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say' Prince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say
Prince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say – Oct 11, 2021

Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool

© 2021 Reuters
Sexual Assault tagJeffrey Epstein tagGhislaine Maxwell tagGhislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein tagGhislaine Maxwell trial tagelizabeth loftus tagElizabeth Loftus fale memories tagMaxwell Epstein trial tagSexual Abuse Trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers