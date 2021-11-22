23-year-old charged, nearly $300K in drugs seized in northwest London bust: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old London, Ont., man is facing drug and weapons-related charges after police allege they seized nearly $300,000 worth of drugs during a bust last week, including roughly $200,000 worth of marijuana bud and $42,000 in psilocybin.

Details remain very limited, but police said in a media release Monday that they searched a vehicle and residence along Chepstow Close, near Castlegrove Boulevard and Sarnia Road, on Friday and seized the drugs, taking one person into custody.

Among the items seized were 20,750 grams of marijuana bud and 4,193 grams of psilocybin, along with 842 grams of MDMA valued at $11,000, two full sheets of LSD tabs valued at $7,900, various marijuana edibles valued at $7,86, and 54 grams of cocaine valued at $5,400, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers also seized $4,970 worth of marijuana vapes and $3,185 wroth of marijuana balms, along with $780 worth of psilocybin edibles, drug packaging material, a conducted energy weapon, or stun baton, and a flick knife with push button release, police said.

Roughly $10,000 in Canadian cash was also seized, police said.

The accused, a 23-year-old London man, faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and MDMA), two counts of possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking (psilocybin and LSD), two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and one count of possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.

The accused is slated to appear in court on Feb. 11, 2022, police said.

1:50 Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario