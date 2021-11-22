Three arrested on gun and drug charges after search in William Whyte neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Three Winnipeggers are facing a dozen or more charges each after a traffic stop in the William Whyte neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police said they received information that drugs and guns were being trafficked from an area home. They stopped a vehicle leaving the house at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Three adults were arrested, and police seized 32 grams of meth, two sawed-off .22 calibre rifles with loaded magazines, a sawed-off loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition.

Two of the firearms also had tampered or altered serial numbers.

A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are in custody, facing 25 and 12 firearms and drug charges, respectively. A 25-year-old woman is facing 13 charges. She was released on an undertaking.

