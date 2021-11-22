Menu

Crime

Three arrested on gun and drug charges after search in William Whyte neighbourhood

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 3:44 pm
Firearms seized by Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
Firearms seized by Winnipeg police. Winnipeg Police Service

Three Winnipeggers are facing a dozen or more charges each after a traffic stop in the William Whyte neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Police said they received information that drugs and guns were being trafficked from an area home. They stopped a vehicle leaving the house at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Two adults, one youth arrested in Flora Avenue gun bust

Three adults were arrested, and police seized 32 grams of meth, two sawed-off .22 calibre rifles with loaded magazines, a sawed-off loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition.

Two of the firearms also had tampered or altered serial numbers.

A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are in custody, facing 25 and 12 firearms and drug charges, respectively. A 25-year-old woman is facing 13 charges. She was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada' Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada
Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada – Oct 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
