4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, 18 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday with the total case count climbing to 5,157.

The latest data, covering Friday to Monday morning, shows Guelph has 18 active cases, with 10 new recoveries.

Total resolved cases are at 5,094, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Fifteen new cases were reported in Wellington County on Monday, with its total case count reaching 2,163.

Active cases are at 35 with 15 recoveries reported. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

There are six confirmed cases among five public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including three cases at Waverley Drive Public School, where an outbreak is ongoing.

The University of Guelph says there is one COVID-19 case connected to the campus.

4:19 Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.7 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021 and older — have been fully vaccinated, while 88.9 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 92 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.2 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 79.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.2 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, 81.5 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 84.2 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.