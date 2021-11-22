29-year-old Kaladar, Ont., man faces charges following armed sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Kaladar, Ont., man is facing a string of charges for sexual assault involving a weapon and forced confinement, police say.

The charges are connected to a a distress call police received on Oct. 29 at 5 a.m. from a home in Kaladar.

Police responded, arresting a man at the scene.

Read more: Kingston agencies partner with online sexual assault reporting program

The OPP later returned to the home with a search warrant.

Today, police announced criminal charges for 29-year-old Ryan Joshua Williams, including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, choking and assault.

He faces 10 criminal charges, and one charge of possession of drugs under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act.

Story continues below advertisement

A Napanee court has imposed a publication ban on the case. Therefore, no more details will be released at this time, police said.