Crime

29-year-old Kaladar, Ont., man faces charges following armed sexual assault

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 12:05 pm
OPP first arrested the man in late October, but did not release charges against him until Nov. 22. He faces more than 10 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon. View image in full screen
OPP first arrested the man in late October, but did not release charges against him until Nov. 22. He faces more than 10 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Kaladar, Ont., man is facing a string of charges for sexual assault involving a weapon and forced confinement, police say.

The charges are connected to a a distress call police received on Oct. 29 at 5 a.m. from a home in Kaladar.

Police responded, arresting a man at the scene.

Read more: Kingston agencies partner with online sexual assault reporting program

The OPP later returned to the home with a search warrant.

Today, police announced criminal charges for 29-year-old Ryan Joshua Williams, including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, choking and assault.

He faces 10 criminal charges, and one charge of possession of drugs under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act.

A Napanee court has imposed a publication ban on the case. Therefore, no more details will be released at this time, police said.

