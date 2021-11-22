COVID-19: Vaccine booking to begin Tuesday for children 5 to 11 in London-Middlesex

Days after Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced that local parents and guardians will be able to begin booking appointments for their young children starting on Tuesday.

The health unit’s booking portal will begin taking appointments starting at 8 a.m., MLHU officials said in a media release on Monday — issued a short time after the Ontario government announced a similar move with the provincial booking system.

Children who are turning five before the end of the year are also eligible to receive the vaccine, the health unit said. The first appointments are expected to take place by the end of the week.

The vaccine will require two doses of 10 micrograms each for kids aged five to 11 — one-third of the dose for adults. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending the two doses be spaced eight weeks apart.

In a statement, the region’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Alex Summers, said the health unit had been planning for weeks, making the Western Fair Agriplex and Mount Brydges vaccination sites a “welcoming environment for children,” and preparing resources for parents who may have questions.

“We know there are a lot of parents who are very enthusiastic about having their children protected against COVID-19 as soon as possible; and we also know there are parents who have questions they would like answered,” Summers said.

Children attending the mass vaccination sites will be greeted with bright-coloured banners, stickers on the floor promoting social distancing, and “stress stars” that they can squeeze, along with activities and family pods where they will receive the COVID-19 shot, the health unit said.

More information can be found on the health unit’s website. Those looking to book an appointment can also call 226-289-3560 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the health unit, nearly 90 per cent of people 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.7 per cent have seen two doses.

Many children 12 to 17 have been vaccinated, with 93.8 per cent having received one dose and 89.7 per cent receiving two.