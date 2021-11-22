Guelph police nab 5 alleged drunk drivers over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

In a busy weekend for Guelph police, officers pulled five drivers off the road and charged them with impaired driving.

Two of those drivers were involved in crashes, one on Friday evening at Paisley Road and Alma Street, and another just before noon on Sunday at Edinburgh Road and Wilsonview Avenue.

No injuries from either crash were reported.

In another incident, police officers stopped a vehicle driving erratically after the driver left a bar on Silvercreek Park early Sunday morning.

Police also arrested a 62-year-old man in the area of Gordon Street and Stone Road on Friday night, and a 30-year-old man near Victoria and Eastview roads on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.

In all cases, officers smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. Testing at the police station confirmed they all had more than the legal limit of alcohol in their systems.

All had their driver’s licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

They’re all scheduled to make court appearances next month.