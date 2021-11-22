Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police nab 5 alleged drunk drivers over the weekend

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:21 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

In a busy weekend for Guelph police, officers pulled five drivers off the road and charged them with impaired driving.

Two of those drivers were involved in crashes, one on Friday evening at Paisley Road and Alma Street, and another just before noon on Sunday at Edinburgh Road and Wilsonview Avenue.

Read more: Waterloo police officer facing drunk driving charges after collision in Toronto

No injuries from either crash were reported.

In another incident, police officers stopped a vehicle driving erratically after the driver left a bar on Silvercreek Park early Sunday morning.

Police also arrested a 62-year-old man in the area of Gordon Street and Stone Road on Friday night, and a 30-year-old man near Victoria and Eastview roads on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In all cases, officers smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. Testing at the police station confirmed they all had more than the legal limit of alcohol in their systems.

Click to play video: 'Burlington man charged in Toronto crash that killed couple' Burlington man charged in Toronto crash that killed couple
Burlington man charged in Toronto crash that killed couple

All had their driver’s licences suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

They’re all scheduled to make court appearances next month.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagImpaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagImpaired Driver tagDrunk driver tagGuelph impaired driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers